Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.00

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 5674994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 82.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

