Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,276,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,694,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average is $205.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,097.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.