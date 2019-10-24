APIS (APIS) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, APIS has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. APIS has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $983,406.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000550 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.