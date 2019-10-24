Apex (CPX) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $40,089.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004303 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

