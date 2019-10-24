Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,139.06 ($27.95).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,983.60 ($25.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,885.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,982.86.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders purchased 3,023 shares of company stock worth $7,329,891 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.