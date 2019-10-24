Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $59.25

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $338,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $61.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

