Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $42.44

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. 578,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,414. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $3,736,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 32,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,178.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,997.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,765 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after buying an additional 437,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,732 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in AutoNation by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 112,284 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.