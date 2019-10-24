Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

10/22/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company's expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP's solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. "

10/1/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2019 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 198,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,799 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $130,046,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

