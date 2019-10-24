Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Post $1.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.67. 624,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

