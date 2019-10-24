Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 856,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,214. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.