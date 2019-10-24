Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at $123,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $18.26. 24,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.50. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

