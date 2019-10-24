Analysts Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $973.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will announce $973.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $963.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $982.80 million. Brown-Forman posted sales of $910.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BF.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Redburn Partners lowered Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

