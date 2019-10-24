Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,375. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.