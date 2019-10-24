Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

HON traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $171.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

