Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to post $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.50. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.73.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.01. 80,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $257.57. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

