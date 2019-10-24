Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,305,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,335,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Shares of APH stock opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.