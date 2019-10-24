Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.36

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 43131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $113,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 37,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 500.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

