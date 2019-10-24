AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,390 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura raised their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,969 shares of company stock valued at $35,963,564. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

