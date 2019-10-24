AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,114 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $49,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 936,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

