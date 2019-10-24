AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 750 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.01 per share, for a total transaction of $65,257.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,600 shares of company stock worth $828,747 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

