AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

GHDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In related news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $677,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,632,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,175 shares of company stock worth $31,058,745 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

