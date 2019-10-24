AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 985 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after acquiring an additional 810,600 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 47,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $251.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

