Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $202.43. 216,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,960. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

