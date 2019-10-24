Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,116,000 after purchasing an additional 151,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.