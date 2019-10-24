American Premium Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Shares Down 21.9%

American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) shares were down 21.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 12,694,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 4,974,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About American Premium Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH)

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.