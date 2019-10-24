American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.