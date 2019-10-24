American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32), Yahoo Finance reports. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Campus Communities updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.44 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.44 EPS.

ACC opened at $50.25 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ACC shares. TheStreet cut American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

