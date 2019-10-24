American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 83.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $223,288.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

