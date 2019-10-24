American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. American Airlines Group updated its FY19 guidance to $4.50-5.50 EPS.

Shares of AAL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,701. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

