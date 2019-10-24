Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,339. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

