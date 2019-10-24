Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,382.73.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $1,259.11. 1,137,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $872.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

