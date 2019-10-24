Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,382.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,259.67. The company had a trading volume of 313,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,176.94. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

