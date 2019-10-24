Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,713,000 after buying an additional 199,097 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,401.67.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,259.21. The stock had a trading volume of 431,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,711. The company has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,221.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,174.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

