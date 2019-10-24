Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,259.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,711. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,221.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,174.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,401.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

