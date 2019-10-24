Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after buying an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,660.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 127,265.7% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $1,259.58. 356,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,711. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,221.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,174.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,401.67.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

