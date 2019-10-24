Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,486 ($19.42) and last traded at GBX 1,476.84 ($19.30), 57,345 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,454 ($19.00).

The firm has a market cap of $513.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,558.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,466.12.

About Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

