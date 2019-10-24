Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Reduced by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Shares of ADS opened at $123.76 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $214.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

