Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

NYSE ADS opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $116.68 and a 12-month high of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.