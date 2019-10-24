Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

In other news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,200 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $226,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,421.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,710 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $53,796.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,891.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

