Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $766.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $777.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.68. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $808.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.25.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

