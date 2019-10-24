Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.05–0.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.44-0.57 EPS.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 134,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,018,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,617.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.