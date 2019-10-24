Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.35-$1.42 EPS.

Shares of ALGN traded up $31.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,102,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total value of $1,776,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

