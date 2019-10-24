Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 194.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $217.50 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.55.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

In other Align Technology news, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.83 per share, with a total value of $998,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

