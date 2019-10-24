Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $169.13

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.62, but opened at $169.13. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $173.52, with a volume of 9,043,391 shares changing hands.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $429.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

