Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,570 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $129,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.