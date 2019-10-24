Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 35,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after buying an additional 749,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,082,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

