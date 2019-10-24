Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $64,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,638,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,636,000 after purchasing an additional 95,336 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,776,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $219.49 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

