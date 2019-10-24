Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $77.79 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $779,822,243. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

