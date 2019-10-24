Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

