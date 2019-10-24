Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. National Grid accounts for approximately 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,973,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,648,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $17,018,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 195.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 618,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

